Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John H. Sawyer
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

John H. Sawyer

May 16, 1941-February 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-John H. Sawyer, 79, of Davenport, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Per his wishes he will be cremated and a private family gathering will be held. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or King's Harvest Animal Shelter. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

John was born a son of Harvey and Lillian (Alford) Sawyer on May 16, 1941, in Dillon, SC. He was united in marriage to Leona "Susie" and they later divorced. He then married Juanita, who passed away February 24, 2003. John worked for many years at Oscar Mayer and Farmall, making many friends as well as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts as a baker and engineer. He then owned and operated "J & J Locks, Safes, and Alarms" for over 60 years. He passed the business on to his 3rd generation who are currently operating it.

John loved animals. He was also a 45 year member of the Roosevelt Masonic Lodge #626, past president of the Iowa Locksmith Association, and a charter member of the Safe Crackers of America.

He is survived by his favorite "child", Bruno; children: Debbie (Donald) Clement of Pawleys Island, SC, Jon (Lynne) Sawyer of Walcott, IA, Tina (Steve) Shuppy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Joe Harvey(Connie) Sawyer of Moline, IL, Paul (Penne) Sawyer of Grimes, IA, and Kathy (Tim Champagne) Sawyer of Davenport, IA; sisters, Bobbi Walton of Gainesville, FL, and Sally Kate Joye of Austin, TX; along with 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 wives; brother, Joe Lee; and sister, Gertrude Joye.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, John was an awesome man, his legacy will live on. Hugs to all.
Helen M Mccormick
March 8, 2021
I will miss John VERY much. He was an honest and skilled professional and a caring, sincere friend. I am very sorry.
Glenn Elston
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results