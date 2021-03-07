John H. Sawyer

May 16, 1941-February 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-John H. Sawyer, 79, of Davenport, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Per his wishes he will be cremated and a private family gathering will be held. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or King's Harvest Animal Shelter.

John was born a son of Harvey and Lillian (Alford) Sawyer on May 16, 1941, in Dillon, SC. He was united in marriage to Leona "Susie" and they later divorced. He then married Juanita, who passed away February 24, 2003. John worked for many years at Oscar Mayer and Farmall, making many friends as well as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts as a baker and engineer. He then owned and operated "J & J Locks, Safes, and Alarms" for over 60 years. He passed the business on to his 3rd generation who are currently operating it.

John loved animals. He was also a 45 year member of the Roosevelt Masonic Lodge #626, past president of the Iowa Locksmith Association, and a charter member of the Safe Crackers of America.

He is survived by his favorite "child", Bruno; children: Debbie (Donald) Clement of Pawleys Island, SC, Jon (Lynne) Sawyer of Walcott, IA, Tina (Steve) Shuppy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Joe Harvey(Connie) Sawyer of Moline, IL, Paul (Penne) Sawyer of Grimes, IA, and Kathy (Tim Champagne) Sawyer of Davenport, IA; sisters, Bobbi Walton of Gainesville, FL, and Sally Kate Joye of Austin, TX; along with 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 wives; brother, Joe Lee; and sister, Gertrude Joye.