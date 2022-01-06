Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Shinners
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

John Shinners

December 7, 1956-December 25, 2021

With grief we announce the death of John Shinners, beloved husband, father and grandfather. Born in Davenport, Iowa in 1956, to James Ed and Genevieve Shinners, as the youngest of four brothers. He graduated with a degree in fine arts from Iowa State University. He moved to Denver, Colorado where he married Alta Kay, née Williamson, in 1985. There they raised three children before moving the family to Salt Lake City. After sending his kids to elite colleges on the east coast, supporting and funding their education, John and Alta moved to Los Cabos, Mexico where they lived for several years. Finally it was Arizona where they settled, remodeled houses, and hiked frequently. 34 years sober, John was a familiar face in Alcoholics Anonymous where he sponsored other members. He suffered his fatal stroke five days after his 65th birthday. In March of that same year he became the proud grandfather of his daughter's first child. In September he traveled to Europe where he biked along the coast of Portugal with his son. He and his wife later visited Paris. In October he hiked rim-to-rim the Grand Canyon. He died on Christmas Day and is survived by his wife and children, Evan and Kylen. John is also survived by his brothers: Michael, Davenport Iowa, Dennis, Aurora Co. and Steven, Highlands Ranch Co. as well as numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Judi and I are so sorry for your loss of a good man.
Charley Gerard and Judi Weinstock
Friend
February 19, 2022
Alta, We are so sorry to hear this terrible news. Our hearts go out to you and the children. What a devastating loss. We send you love and sympathy.
Deborah Hooks and Gordon Miller
Work
February 3, 2022
Dennis & families of John, Blessings be with you all in the passing of John. May your often-visited memories shared keep him with you.
Ruth Connell
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results