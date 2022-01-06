John Shinners

December 7, 1956-December 25, 2021

With grief we announce the death of John Shinners, beloved husband, father and grandfather. Born in Davenport, Iowa in 1956, to James Ed and Genevieve Shinners, as the youngest of four brothers. He graduated with a degree in fine arts from Iowa State University. He moved to Denver, Colorado where he married Alta Kay, née Williamson, in 1985. There they raised three children before moving the family to Salt Lake City. After sending his kids to elite colleges on the east coast, supporting and funding their education, John and Alta moved to Los Cabos, Mexico where they lived for several years. Finally it was Arizona where they settled, remodeled houses, and hiked frequently. 34 years sober, John was a familiar face in Alcoholics Anonymous where he sponsored other members. He suffered his fatal stroke five days after his 65th birthday. In March of that same year he became the proud grandfather of his daughter's first child. In September he traveled to Europe where he biked along the coast of Portugal with his son. He and his wife later visited Paris. In October he hiked rim-to-rim the Grand Canyon. He died on Christmas Day and is survived by his wife and children, Evan and Kylen. John is also survived by his brothers: Michael, Davenport Iowa, Dennis, Aurora Co. and Steven, Highlands Ranch Co. as well as numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.