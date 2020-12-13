Dr. John S. Sinnott

October 20, 1940-December 9, 2020

IDA GROVE, Iowa-Dr. John S. Sinnott, age 80, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa.

A Private Family Vigil Service was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball officiated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com