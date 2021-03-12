John Valus

February 17, 1944-March 7, 2021

BETTENDORF-John Valus, 77, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, IA. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Christ Anglican Church in Moline, IL. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services, starting 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Memorials may be directed to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team, or the Christ Anglican Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

John was born February 17, 1944 to John and Margaret (Kerekes) Valus in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from Masuk High School in Monroe, CT., completed his Bachelor's Degree at Sacred Heart College in Wichita, KS. and his Master's degree at Kansas State University. On July 8, 1967, John was united in marriage to Ann Girton in Boulder, CO. John was a gifted science teacher who was very much loved by his students. He taught at Westmoreland High School in Kansas, and at St. Katherine's St. Mark's School in Bettendorf. He was recognized for excellence in teaching by the Des Moines Register and M.I.T. He owned Custom Data Service in Bettendorf where he specialized in adaptive technology for the visually impaired. John was a member of Christ Anglican Church. He enjoyed reading, listening to ball games, nature and the outdoors, and an occasional friendly game of poker. He held an Extra Class Amateur Radio License. He loved music and was noted for his finger styling on the acoustic guitar.

John will be missed by his wife, Ann; beloved pets, J.J and Ferrous; sibling, Raymond (Jan) Valus of Norwalk, CT; brother-in-law, Michael (Jeanine) Girton of Great Bend, KS; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Rita Kutzer and Richard Valus.