John M. Watters

May 2, 1962-June 26, 2021

ANDREW-John M. Watters, 59, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa.

John Michael Watters was born on May 2, 1962 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Allan W. and Barbara Lynn (Carr) Watters. He lived in Davenport until the First Grade, then moved to Fulton, Iowa, graduating from Maquoketa Community High School in 1980. In 2007, he received his Associates Degree from Clinton Community College. He married Jayne Diane Peters on October 2, 1993 in DeWitt, Iowa. Two children were born to this union, Nathan and Kyle.

John had worked in the mailroom for the Maquoketa Sentinel Press from 1979 to 1985. He then worked as an estimator for Times Mirror Publishing in Dubuque from 1985 to 1999, and from 1999 to present as an estimator for Midland Information Services in Davenport.

John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maquoketa. He enjoyed spending time with his family. His pride and joy were his two sons, Nathan and Kyle, and the love of his life, Jayne. He loved coaching his son's ballgames (especially the Red Dogs) and watching all their sporting events. He was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and autographs.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Jayne Watters of Andrew, IA; children, Nathan Watters of Andrew, IA and Kyle Watters of Andrew, IA; a sister, Darlene King of Maquoketa, IA; mother-in-law, Judy Peters of Maquoketa, IA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jill and Randy Franzen of Maquoketa, IA; nephew, Jarett Franzen of Maquoketa, IA; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Allan on April 19, 2005 and his mother Barbara on May 16, 2021.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jackson County.

Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.