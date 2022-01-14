John Taylor Wood

October 4, 1944-January 11, 2022

John Taylor Wood, 77, was born October 4, 1944, to Norman Winfrey and Elizabeth (Channell) Wood in Baltimore, Maryland. He passed away on January 11, 2022, at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory, 8201 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, Iowa. Visitation is at 10am followed by a memorial service at 11am.

After graduating from Towson High School in 1963 and the University of Maryland in 1968, John enlisted in the Army before he would be drafted. He served as a Sergeant in Viet Nam 1969 – 1970 where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Agent Orange exposure negatively affected John's health his entire life. In 2017 John was honored to fly to Washington DC on a Veteran Honor Flight out of Des Moines.

After serving in the Army John was hired by Norton Abrasives Company and was transferred to Rockford, Illinois where he met his wife, Nancy Loy, of 48 years. They were transferred to Davenport, Iowa where they lived 35 years before moving to Des Moines, Iowa. Years after moving to Davenport John accepted a position at Don E Williams Company, DEWCO, in Milan, Illinois where he worked 24 years as Abrasive Market Manager selling abrasives and cutting tools. He never met a grinding wheel he didn't love! He was a member of the American Legion, and various trade organizations over the years.

He is survived his wife, Nancy Wood of Johnston, Iowa, daughter Carolyn Manard (Brad) of Clearwater Beach, Florida, son Robert Wood (Alexis) of Johnston, Iowa, sister Mary Beth Smith (Craig) of Cockeysville, Maryland, brother Robert Wood (Carolyn) of Hagerstown, Maryland, five precious grandchildren, Jonathan Clark, Benjamin Clark, Gavin Wood, Drake Wood and Natalie Wood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen Wood. His siblings, in-laws, and their families were very dear to him – Robert (Chip), Steve, Mary Beth, Adrienne, Cecil, David, Linda, Greg, June, Rick, Carol, Kevin, and Tamra.

Memorial contributions can be donated to Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa where he resided the last year of this life. The family thanks the Sunny View Care Center family for their loving care, as well as Suncrest Hospice for providing comfort to John and his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.caldwellparrish.com.