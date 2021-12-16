Menu
Johnnie L. Mohr
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Johnnie L. Mohr

March 19, 1935-December 13, 2021

Johnnie L. Mohr, 86, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home. Services for Mr. Mohr will be 3 pm, Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.

Johnnie was born on March 19, 1935 in rural Viola, a son of Henry and Esther (Wilhelm) Mohr. He married Shirley Acker on June 14, 1959 in Edgington. He worked for over 20 years at the Rock Island Argus. Later he worked for Murray's Transfer & Storage, and U-Stor-It. Johnnie had a love for motorcycles his entire life. He was an active member in the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, with membership in both the IL-H2 Chapter in Galesburg and the IA-O Chapter in Davenport. In 2017, the GWRRA named him as District Individual of the Year for the State of Iowa. Johnnie was proud to have ridden over one million miles on his motorcycle and to have traveled to 49 states. Mr. Mohr was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his children, Linda Mohr (Gerald Marr), Rock Island and Richard (Donnita) Mohr, Kearney, Missouri; grandchildren, Aspen Mohr, Jackson (Jo) Mohr and Dawson Mohr; a great granddaughter, Lily Mohr.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irene Mohr; three sisters in infancy; and his faithful companion, his dog, "Hannah".

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Seeing Jonnie always made me smile
Doc Brown
December 16, 2021
My condolences to Linda & Rick on the loss of their father. I first met Johnnie in Asheville, NC around 1994. Diane & I were 'people watching' when he & Joey walked by and I recognized him from Taylor Ridge. We became good friends and rode many, many miles together over the years. I cherish the memories of the Wednesday night dinner rides we had, leaving from his house. He often helped me with doing maintenance on my Gold Wing. Johnnie had many friends and will be greatly missed. RIP Johnnie
Norm Lake
Friend
December 15, 2021
