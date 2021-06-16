Jon Curtis

November 11, 1935-June 14, 2021

Jon Curtis, 85, of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, from 10:00 until 11:45 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, Iowa. The funeral service will follow at Noon.

Jon Baker Curtis was born on Monday, November 11, 1935 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Everett and Lillian (Baker) Curtis. He graduated from Clinton, Iowa High School in 1953 and Iowa State received his Master degree in 1963 from the School of American Craftsman in Rochester, New York.

While he attended Iowa State Teachers College, he met and fell in love with another art major named Barbara DeHaven. They were married in June of 1960. They traveled to Japan for one summer and Europe the next summer. Jon and Barb then moved to the Quad City area in 1968, settling in Pleasant Valley where they raised their 3 children, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Todd, in the house that Jon designed and built himself. Barb passed away in 1996.

Jon began teaching Art for the Davenport Community School District in 1968, retiring in 1993. He then did light custom carpentry work with his son, Todd. Jon was a very talented and skillful carpenter, mechanic and artist. He built 13 pottery wheels for Central High School when teaching ceramics. He will be remembered by his many handmade gifts.

Jon met Michelle Cauwels through the Blackhawk Hiking Club. They were married in 2011 and enjoyed many wonderful traveling trips with good friends through the years. We especially want to thank the Bivnes' and Frenches for the last big trip to Glacier National Park where Jon walked on an iceberg.

Jon sang in the church choir and in the Handel Oratorio Society. Besides traveling, he and Michelle also enjoyed attending vocal concerts and the Quad City Symphony.

Jon is survived by his wife, Michelle Curtis, his 3 children, Matthew Curtis of Denver, Colorado, Elizabeth (Gary )Fincher of Bettendorf, and Todd Curtis of Plano, Texas; 3 step-children, Jeanette Holland of LeClaire, Iowa, Colleen Moke and Erica (Daniel) Krog both of Davenport, 5 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, a sister-in-law, Jami Curtis, and 2 nieces of San Diego, CA.

In addition to his wife Barb and his parents, Jon was preceded in death by his brother Charles Curtis, step-son, Justin Bird, and son-in-law, Derek Holland and step-grandson.

Memorials to the church will be appreciated.

