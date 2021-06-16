Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jon B. Curtis
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Jon Curtis

November 11, 1935-June 14, 2021

Jon Curtis, 85, of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, from 10:00 until 11:45 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, Iowa. The funeral service will follow at Noon.

Jon Baker Curtis was born on Monday, November 11, 1935 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Everett and Lillian (Baker) Curtis. He graduated from Clinton, Iowa High School in 1953 and Iowa State received his Master degree in 1963 from the School of American Craftsman in Rochester, New York.

While he attended Iowa State Teachers College, he met and fell in love with another art major named Barbara DeHaven. They were married in June of 1960. They traveled to Japan for one summer and Europe the next summer. Jon and Barb then moved to the Quad City area in 1968, settling in Pleasant Valley where they raised their 3 children, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Todd, in the house that Jon designed and built himself. Barb passed away in 1996.

Jon began teaching Art for the Davenport Community School District in 1968, retiring in 1993. He then did light custom carpentry work with his son, Todd. Jon was a very talented and skillful carpenter, mechanic and artist. He built 13 pottery wheels for Central High School when teaching ceramics. He will be remembered by his many handmade gifts.

Jon met Michelle Cauwels through the Blackhawk Hiking Club. They were married in 2011 and enjoyed many wonderful traveling trips with good friends through the years. We especially want to thank the Bivnes' and Frenches for the last big trip to Glacier National Park where Jon walked on an iceberg.

Jon sang in the church choir and in the Handel Oratorio Society. Besides traveling, he and Michelle also enjoyed attending vocal concerts and the Quad City Symphony.

Jon is survived by his wife, Michelle Curtis, his 3 children, Matthew Curtis of Denver, Colorado, Elizabeth (Gary )Fincher of Bettendorf, and Todd Curtis of Plano, Texas; 3 step-children, Jeanette Holland of LeClaire, Iowa, Colleen Moke and Erica (Daniel) Krog both of Davenport, 5 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, a sister-in-law, Jami Curtis, and 2 nieces of San Diego, CA.

In addition to his wife Barb and his parents, Jon was preceded in death by his brother Charles Curtis, step-son, Justin Bird, and son-in-law, Derek Holland and step-grandson.

Memorials to the church will be appreciated.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jon and I sang Tenor at St. Paul Lutheran Church. We shared trout fishing and home work project stories as well as our mutual teaching experiences. I know Jon is missed as he was a kind and thoughtful man. My best to the family on your loss.
Don Garrison
Friend
June 18, 2021
What a great teacher and human being Mr. Curtis was. I am 58 years old now however, I remember the conversations we used to have in class like it was just yesterday. I especially enjoyed throwing clay in his art class. I still do whenever I can get to a wheel. My Condolences to the Curtis family! God Speed Jon Curtis and R.I.P.!
Mary Edwards
School
June 17, 2021
My sympathies to Michelle and her kids/grandkids and the whole Curtis family. Cherish the memories you have with Jon. He was a nice man. Love you Michelle
Brenda Kiel
June 16, 2021
Your BSF Sisters In Christ
June 16, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss. I remember mr. Curtis fondly from central high school, over 40 years ago! You have my sympathy.
Tammy Ridpath
School
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results