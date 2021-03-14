Jon Wallace Nelson

March 12, 1936- March 5, 2021

Jon Wallace Nelson of Clearwater, Florida passed away ever so peacefully at Suncoast Hospice on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the age of 84.

Jon was born March 12, 1936 in Peoria, Illinois to Elmer and Ada (Schriver) Nelson.

Jon earned a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University ('58) where he was an active member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Jon's pledge Dad introduced him to Sharon Gray ('59) and the rest is history! Jon and Sharon were married in Peoria on May 17, 1959 and lived and worked in Chicago and Peoria before moving their young family to Bettendorf, Iowa in 1964.

The highlight of Jon's engineering and sales career was serving as President of Taylor Insulation; an insulation contractor in the Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids. Jon fulfilled his dream of becoming a small business owner, dedicating his time and talents to Taylor's team members and the company's continued growth and success.

Jon was an active member and past president of MICA; Midwest Insulation Contractors Association, whose purpose was to continuously improve relationships, communication and business practices within the insulation trade. He treasured the camaraderie and lasting friendships with his fellow MICA members well into retirement.

While living in the Quad Cities, Jon and Sharon were long time golfing members of Davenport Country Club who also enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Jon's passion for golf and community involvement led him to serve on the Board of the Hardee's Golf Classic (prior to John Deere Classic) for many years before Chairing the Board in 1986.

His love for the tournament led him back to the QC's for many years thereafter to continue volunteering during tournament week. He especially enjoyed hopping on a golf cart to deliver water and snacks to the on-course volunteers during hot summer days. It was no secret one of his favorite assignments was donning his green jacket and announcing the players' names as they approached the 18th green on Sundays.

Jon and Sharon retired to Florida's Gulf Coast in 1989 residing in East Lake Woodlands in Oldsmar and Heritage Springs in Trinity before joining the Regency Oaks senior living community in 2018.

Highlights of retirement included taking cruises and exploring the U.S. via RV. They enjoyed spending their summers with wonderful friends at Hearthside Grove RV complex in Petoskey, Michigan.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Gray) Nelson; their children, Allen Nelson (Carol) and Linda Stelk (Jeff); grandchildren Dustin Nelson, Brock Nelson, Kendall Stelk, (Anna) and Corey Stelk, great granddaughter Mia Stelk, and sister Susan Barham. His parents preceded Jon in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home located at 2853 Sunset Point Road in Clearwater, Florida. www.sylvanabbey.com

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Jon's memory my make memorials to: American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA); Bayside Community Church of God, 3380 State Road 580, Safety Harbor, FL 34695; Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201; John Deere Classic / Birdies For Charity Bonus Fund, 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline, IL 61244.