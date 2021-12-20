Joseph P. "Joe" Curta, PhD

January 31, 1934-December 18, 2021

Joseph P. "Joe" Curta, PhD, 87, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Private family burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22nd at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Joe was born January 31, 1934 in Bettendorf, the son of Simion "Sam" and Anna (McCarthy) Curta. He served his country in the United States Army from 1957 – 1959. Joe married Patricia Foulks, May 4, 1963 in Davenport.

Joe worked as the Director of Patient and Family Counseling for the former Mercy Hospital and continued in that role for Genesis Medical Center. He retired in 2004. Joe taught classes at St. Ambrose University.

Joe established MARC (Mercy Alcoholism Recovery Center), was instrumental in bringing Meals on Wheels to Scott County, was involved in numerous organizations, serving on the board, including Commission on Aging for Scott County, Silver Service, and Lend-A-Hand Club. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and woodworking. Joe was an avid reader, loved history, and loved animals. Joe was a very loving father and husband.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; children, Tammy (John) Anderson of Monument, Colorado, James (Cindy) Curta of Davenport, John Curta of Port Lavaca, Texas, and Jennifer (John) Leptien of Ames, Iowa; grandchildren, Eric, Troy, Sam, Lydia, and Austin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Curta and twin brother, James Curta, in infancy; sisters, Rose Means and Mary Jansen.

A special thank you to Liz and Patti for their generous care for their Uncle Joe.