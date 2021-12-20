Menu
Joseph P. "Joe" Curta Ph.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Joseph P. "Joe" Curta, PhD

January 31, 1934-December 18, 2021

Joseph P. "Joe" Curta, PhD, 87, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Private family burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22nd at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Joe was born January 31, 1934 in Bettendorf, the son of Simion "Sam" and Anna (McCarthy) Curta. He served his country in the United States Army from 1957 – 1959. Joe married Patricia Foulks, May 4, 1963 in Davenport.

Joe worked as the Director of Patient and Family Counseling for the former Mercy Hospital and continued in that role for Genesis Medical Center. He retired in 2004. Joe taught classes at St. Ambrose University.

Joe established MARC (Mercy Alcoholism Recovery Center), was instrumental in bringing Meals on Wheels to Scott County, was involved in numerous organizations, serving on the board, including Commission on Aging for Scott County, Silver Service, and Lend-A-Hand Club. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and woodworking. Joe was an avid reader, loved history, and loved animals. Joe was a very loving father and husband.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; children, Tammy (John) Anderson of Monument, Colorado, James (Cindy) Curta of Davenport, John Curta of Port Lavaca, Texas, and Jennifer (John) Leptien of Ames, Iowa; grandchildren, Eric, Troy, Sam, Lydia, and Austin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Curta and twin brother, James Curta, in infancy; sisters, Rose Means and Mary Jansen.

A special thank you to Liz and Patti for their generous care for their Uncle Joe.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Sorry to hear about Joe passing. Pat and Joe were awesome neighbors. We aren´t able to attend services but wanted you and family to know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Don Strobbe
December 22, 2021
Northwest Mechanical
December 22, 2021
What a kind man Joe was! Remember him while working at Mercy and then Genesis. Always met you with a smile on his face. Sympathy to the Curta family.
Jane M Holder
December 21, 2021
Toyia Younger
December 21, 2021
Joe was kind, gracious and generous. Truly one of the finest men we´ve ever known. Our condolences to you, Pat, and your family.
Steve and Sue Swisher
Work
December 21, 2021
Pat and family-sorry for your loss. Joe was a wonderful man who helped many, many people.I am proud to have been a friend and co-worker for many years. Stay strong,but grieve.
Bob Mainey
Work
December 21, 2021
Uncle Joe was such a good man so many owe so much to him that he will be remembered forever for all the good he did.
Michael & Karla Curta
Family
December 21, 2021
I never got to meet Joe but I worked with Jim for many years and everyone spoke highly of Joe. I'm so sorry for your loss and may he rest in peace.
Donald Ogden
Other
December 20, 2021
Pat, we are so sad to learn of Joe´s passing. He was a gentle soul and so very kind. Prayers for you and your family.
Tom & Mary Jones
December 20, 2021
Sorry for your family's loss. He was a great man, and I know you will all miss him greatly.
Jim and Chris NELSON
Other
December 20, 2021
Pat im.so sorry to hear about your husband. Prayers for you and your family. May God give you comfort peace and love during this time
Karen Krambeck
Friend
December 20, 2021
Joe was one the kindest men I ever knew. So many owe so much to him. RIP, friend.
Tricia Clopton
Work
December 20, 2021
