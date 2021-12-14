Menu
Joseph Anthony Di Iulio
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Joseph Anthony Di Iulio

December 19, 1932-December 11, 2021

Joseph Anthony Di Iulio, 88, Moline, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Funeral services are 11 AM Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 PM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Church, East Moline.

Joseph was born on December 19, 1932 in Moline, the son of Antonio and Tommasina (Compana) Di Iulio. He married Dolores Ann "Dee" Hulse on February 26, 1983 at St. Anne Catholic Church. He was a stock broker with Robert B. Ausdal, Davenport from 1990 retiring in April of 2004. Before that worked as a stock broker with Stifel Nicolaus, Moline from 1977 to 1990. He was one of the founders of Agricultural Electronics, Bettendorf from 1970 until 1977. From 1956 to 1970 he worked as an electronic technician with Bendix Aviation, Davenport. Joseph graduated from East Moline High School, Class of 1950, and attended Moline Community College. He served as a communication Chief in the US Army from 1953-1955.

Survivors include his wife, Dee, brother-in-law, Phil Senatra, sister-in-law, Marlene Di Iulio, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and sibling (spouses); Della (Albert) Dumolien, Edith Senatra, Louis Di Iulio and Anne (Bob) Steele.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marlene Diiulio
December 14, 2021
