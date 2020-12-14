Joseph James Dolan

July 3, 1943-December 8, 2020

Joseph James Dolan passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa, is assisting the family.

A native of Dubuque, Jim graduated from Loras College with an accounting degree before serving a tour in Vietnam with the United States Army. After his service to the country Jim completed his Master's degree at the University of Iowa. Jim was an avid golfer with 4 holes in one to his fame. He also loved family vacations, crossword puzzles, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jim is survived by Kathy, his loving wife of 49 years; his three children Kerin (Brian), Kelly (Lisa) and Ryan (Erin) and his 8 beloved grandchildren: Maegan, Ellie, Lindsay, Anna, Molly, Rose, Emilie & Alex. Jim's siblings are Mary Kircher (Ron), Mike Dolan (Mary), Maureen Menster (Bill), and Dan Dolan (Judy).

Memorials can be made to St Paul's Catholic School or Assumption High School Davenport, Iowa

A small family gathering is planned to celebrate Jim's life at a later date.

