Joseph P. "Joe" Johnson

October 10, 1955-April 9, 2022

NEPONSET-Joseph P. "Joe" Johnson, 66, of Neponset, died at 4:15 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the services and inurnment will take place at a later time at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Joseph Johnson Memorial Fund.

He was born October 10, 1955 in Kewanee, the son of Arthur E. and Evelyn L. (Nixon) Johnson Jr. He was a beloved father of Nikki Johnson, Nate (Megan) Johnson, Matthew (Kaitlin) Johnson and Ryan (Kelli) Johnson and dearest grandfather of Kaden, Jordan, Jemma, Knox, Jaxson and Asher. Dear brother of John (Pam) Johnson, Michael (Sandra) Johnson, Mary (Fred) Sellers and Matthew (Maria) Johnson. He is also survived by his companion, Elizabeth Kirkhove.

Joe graduated from Kewanee High School in 1974 and continued his education at Black Hawk College in Moline. Joe went on to manage The Kewanee Corporation and most recently Twin City Fan in Davenport, IA.

He was a huge Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed playing golf. Joe will be remembered for the love that he had for his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

