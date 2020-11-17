Menu
Joseph R. Littig
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Joseph R. Littig

September 29, 1956-November 14, 2020

It is with great sorrow that the family of Joseph R. Littig, 64, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, announces his passing on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A live-streamed memorial service will be broadcast at 1 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. In person services will be private. Inurnment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Joe was born in Moline, Illinois on September 29, 1956, a son of Edward George Sr. and Ila "Vivian" Shy Littig. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1974. Joe married Shannon Cramblit on February 2, 2018 in Rock Island. Joe was an employee of MidAmerican Energy for 45 years, most recently as a credit specialist. He also spent many years coaching girls softball in Rock Island.

Joe was genuine and kind, always quick with a joke and a smile. He had a way of befriending everyone he met. As an avid fan, Joe could find a Bruce Springsteen lyric to fit any situation. Baseball was his favorite, but Joe was a fan of all sports. He especially loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed long bike rides, playing catch, and spending time at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center. He participated in the Try Melon Tri at the YMCA in Muscatine every year.

Joe's happy place was the beach. He also loved going to concerts, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was always up for a good political debate and was overjoyed with the 2020 presidential election results.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shannon Littig, Davenport; children (and spouses), Jennifer (Casey) Kelly, Davenport, Jacquelyn Richardson, Milan and Emily (Mark) Gores, Prior Lake, Minn.; step-daughter, Rachael Gorman, Davenport; grandchildren, Rachael and Kaitlyn Kelly and Campbell and Henry Gores; siblings, Edward G. (Mary) Littig, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, Clara (Ray) Littig, Bettendorf, Iowa, Loretta Littig, DeKalb, Ill., Harry (Candy) Littig, East Moline, Mary (Jim) Hobbs, Bettendorf, Julia (Lee) Farber, Coal Valley and John (Janet) Littig, Hamilton, Ohio; and nine nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
A live-streamed memorial service will be broadcast at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
GUEST BOOK
Joe was a delight to work with for so many. He was tremendously knowledgeable in his work. Joe was a very nice caring man to all. My deepest sympathy and prayers to Shannon and all his family
Robert Bristow
November 17, 2020
I worked with Joe at MEC. He will be greatly missed! He made me laugh daily and made my job so much more enjoyable! He truly was a great person! Prayers to his family. Rest in heaven Joey!
Abbie Lee
November 16, 2020
Worked with Joe for many years at Iowa Il Gas & Elec/Mid American Energy Co. Had many great times at the old recreation club dinners and a few poker games at his home in Rock Island. Joe was a very friendly guy which everyone liked. May you rest in peace buddy!
Richard McKay
November 16, 2020
Joe was the best brother that a brother-in-law could ever have. I loved so much as I do you and Rae.
Ray German
November 15, 2020
Joe was the cutest little boy, teen age IMP and a person full of kindness and Love.. I´m so glad you found each other! You were the GREAT LOVE of his life! Our sympathy´s to you and Rachel.
Clara Littig
November 15, 2020
I worked with Joe over 30 years at IIG&E/MidAmerican Energy and would see him at RIFAC. I'm shocked and sadden by his passing. Prayers to all his family. Peace be with you Joe.
Tom Pearson
November 15, 2020