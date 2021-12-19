Menu
Joseph L. "Joe" Trujillo
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Joseph "Joe" L. Trujillo

January 10, 1964-December 13, 2021

Joseph "Joe" L. Trujillo, 57, of Pleasant Valley, IA passed away on December 13, 2021 at Unity Point, Bettendorf. Funeral services will held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Weerts. Burial will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Joe was born on January 10, 1964 in Davenport to Robert and Caroline (Moody) Trujillo. Joe and Rhonda began their life together in 1990 and have been together ever since. Joe was a volunteer medic on the Le Claire Ambulance service and most recently was Property Manager at Paul Revere Square. Joe loved to go out to dinner. He also enjoyed trout fishing, collecting guns and Indian artifacts. Joe was a huge animal lover, but above all, he loved his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Rhonda; children, William (Lacey) Neal, Derek Trujillo, Kelsi (Jay McCoubrey) Trujillo; grandchildren, Layton (Gator) and Preston (Ton); siblings, Tom Trujillo and Mike Trujillo; sisters in law, Velma (Steve) Kopatich, Lolita (Roger) Dell, Loretta (Orton) Hoxie, Missy (Al Clark) Hougas; many nieces and nephews and longtime friend, Ron May

He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother, Robert and two brothers, Tim and Robert "Boots".


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
