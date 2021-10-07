Joseph G. "Jerry" Van Dee Sr.

March 30, 1933-August 9, 2021

BETTENDORF-Joseph G. "Jerry" Van Dee Sr., 88, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, IA, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Joseph was born March 30, 1933 in North English, IA, to the late Joseph and Mary (O'Brien) Van Dee. He had a career in the HVAC industry.

Joseph loved camping, traveling, fishing, doing crossword puzzles, and tinkering around the house.

Surviving are his loving wife, Linda; children, Cindy Chappel (Donald Ray Case), Theresa (Joe) Razmus, Bill "Miki" Van Dee; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and brother, Glenn (Carol) Van Dee.

Preceding Jerry in death are his parents; his wife, Geraldine M. (Brooks) Van Dee; son, Joseph G. Van Dee Jr.; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Delbert Van Dee.