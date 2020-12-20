Joseph James Wampfler

December 8, 1931-December 18, 2020

DEWITT-Joseph James Wampfler, 89, died December 18, 2020, at Grand Haven Assisted Living, Eldridge.

Joe was born December 8, 1931, in rural Scott County to the late Raymond and Margaret (Moore) Wampfler. He attended country schools and graduated from Grand Mound High School in 1950. Joe served in the United States Army in Japan during the Korean War. On September 18, 1954, he married Anne O'Meara at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Delmar. In addition to farming, Joe was employed by Caterpillar Mount Joy Works for 22 years until retirement. Anne preceded Joe in death April 6, 2020.

He was a member of Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound and later St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Joe was very active in the Grand Mound American Legion Post. He was a hard worker, lovingly providing for his family. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting and other events as well as spending winters in Texas.

Surviving are children, Mike Wampfler, DeWitt, Jean (Mark) Wakeland, Bettendorf and Patty (Ray) Dunn, DeWitt; grandchildren, Mike (Bridget) LeMaster, Jeff (Audrey) Wakeland, Jon (Meaghan) Wakeland, Tom Wakeland, Mike (Staci) Dunn and Jennifer Dunn; great-grandchildren, Michelle LeMaster, Jackson Wakeland, Patrick Dunn, Bridget Dunn Jack Dunn and Tommy Dunn; sisters, Mary Feuerbach, Florida and Margaret Hansen, Rochester, Minnesota.

Also preceding Joe in death were siblings, Winston Wampfler, Elaine Raney and Jack Wampfler.

A Funeral Mass for Joe and Anne will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. In consideration of health concerns, services will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page will officiate with burial and military rites to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School.

