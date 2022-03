Joseph Charles Watters

August 5, 1950–December 15, 2021

Joseph C. Watters, 71, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, in the church, the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Petersville.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.