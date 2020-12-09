Joyce Rose Hahn Bartling

June 6, 1922 - December 7, 2020

Grand Mound - Joyce Rose Hahn Bartling, 98, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Wheatland Manor.

Joyce Rose Campbell was born June 6, 1922, to Earl and Rose (Griebel) Campbell in rural Grand Mound. She attended Grand Mound High School. Joyce married John F. Hahn on August 26, 1939, at Grand Mound. The couple resided in Grand Mound where they raised four children, farmed, and later owned a grocery store. John preceded her in death in 1966. Joyce later married Victor E. Bartling in 1969. He preceded her in death in December of 1993. In later years, Joyce enjoyed the company of Harold Irwin.

She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Mound. Joyce had an open door and enjoyed having a beer with anyone who would visit.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Steffen of Green Valley, Arizona, Tom (Shirley) Hahn and Rollie (Sandy) Hahn all of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Jo (Larry) Kelly of DeWitt, and son-in-law, Dick Crosthwaite; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Crosthwaite, her brother, Jack Campbell, her granddaughter, Kris Manning, and friend, Harold.

A private family service will be held at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound, with the Rev. Steven Anderson officiating. Joyce will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her first husband, John. A celebration of life will be held at the Grand Mound Community Center from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Come hungry and thirsty.

Memorials are suggested to the Grand Mound Community Center Remodeling Fund.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.