Judith "Jud" Vee (Hoalton) Dittmer

January 4, 1942-December 11, 2021

Judith "Jud" Vee (Hoalton) Dittmer, 79, of Tipton, died December 11, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, IA. Fry Funeral Home will host all services; a Visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4-7pm and a Funeral Service at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Jud will then be laid to rest in the Rochester Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a reception at the Tipton VFW immediately following the Graveside Service. You may read Jud's full obituary and share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed in c/o Dennis Dittmer, to 1297 Harding Ave., Tipton, IA 52772.