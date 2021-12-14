Menu
Judith Vee "Jud" Dittmer
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Judith "Jud" Vee (Hoalton) Dittmer

January 4, 1942-December 11, 2021

Judith "Jud" Vee (Hoalton) Dittmer, 79, of Tipton, died December 11, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, IA. Fry Funeral Home will host all services; a Visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4-7pm and a Funeral Service at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Jud will then be laid to rest in the Rochester Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a reception at the Tipton VFW immediately following the Graveside Service. You may read Jud's full obituary and share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed in c/o Dennis Dittmer, to 1297 Harding Ave., Tipton, IA 52772.


Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East PO Box 30, Tipton, IA
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East PO Box 30, Tipton, IA
