Judith "Judy" Rae Fenner

February 27, 1940-April 2, 2022

BETTENDORF-Judith "Judy" Rae Fenner, 82, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Saturday, April 9, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10 am until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Judy was born February 27, 1940 in Webster City, IA, the daughter of Wendall and Cecil (Hill) Henderson. On December 21, 1958 she was united in marriage to Larry Fenner.

Judy was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Davenport, where she was very active in church affairs. She loved to cook, especially for family gatherings and church dinners. She loved flowers and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Larry Fenner; daughters, Jodi and Jackie; grandson, Ryan whom Judy raised from 10 months old; grandchildren, Rebekah, Abigail, Zachery, Faith, Brett, and Ashley; and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura; son, Steve; siblings, Dale, Mike and Linda.

My mother was the most giving and generous woman on earth. She would give you the tree when all you asked for was a stick. She surpassed all understanding.