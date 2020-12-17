Judith P. (Wysocki) Voss

April 17, 1942-December 10, 2020

DAVENPORT- A memorial service for Judith P. (Wysocki) Voss, 78, of Davenport, will be 1 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Judy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery - Arsenal Island. Visitation will be held from 12 until the time of the service at the funeral home. If attending services, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. Judy passed away peacefully Thursday, December 10, 2020 at ManorCare-Utica Ridge, Davenport.

Judith Pauline Wysocki was born April 17, 1942 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Constantine and Genevieve (Verbinski) Wysocki. After college Judy became a registered nurse and joined the Air Force. She served a total of 10 years before left active duty with the rank of Captain. She was recruited by the former St. Luke's Hospital to direct the operating room in 1979. She retired in 2008 from Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Judy was united a marriage to the love of life, Jerry Voss on June 24, 1989 at Duck Creek Park in Davenport. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2020.

Judy had a passion for her country and enjoyed her involvement in political activism and Democratic politics. She was a great supporter of President Barack Obama and President -Elect Joe Biden. Judy also enjoyed cooking and made sure everyone was taken care of and well fed and was known to have a stash of thin crunchy M&M cookies from Hy-Vee.

Judy was very active at St. Anthony's Parish and loved her family at church. She was part of the money counters and decorating committee as a well as an usher.

Judy is survived by nieces and nephews: Carrie Nash, Virginia, David Teall, California, Jeffrey Teall, Missouri, Genavieve Diggs, Connecticut, John Nash-Diggs, Connecticut, Mark Wysocki, Massachusetts, and Matilda Wysocki, New York; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Ross Diggs, Connecticut, Suzie Wysocki, New York, Tom (Beverly) Voss, Davenport, Elaine (Joe) Sheil, Long Grove, Fritz (Judy Larson) Voss, Bettendorf, Kristine Caldwell, Davenport; Judy's step-children: Kelly (Tony) Johnson, Indiana, Tony (Shana) Voss, and Ted Voss, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Morgan and Charlie Johnson; Voss nieces and nephews: Todd and Ben Voss, Caleb and Elizabeth Sheil, and Rod and Adam Roethler.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Marian Diggs and John Wysocki.

