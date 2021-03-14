Judith A Willhite

June 25, 1937-March 12, 2021

Judith A Willhite, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12th, 2021, at home.

Services are Thursday March 18th, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf Iowa at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service time. Cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be made to the church in Judy's name.

Judy was born June 25th, 1937, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Alphonse and Rena Peiffer. She married Harold Willhite December 2, 1983.

She entered the convent in 1955 and served our Lord for over 27 years. She then was a nursing assistant for the Kahl home, where she retired.

She dearly loved her family, extended family and friends. She loved crocheting, and donated many items for charity. She loved her many travels, puzzles and making palms for the church.

Judy, a woman of loving, dedicated faith, and her memory will be honored by her children, Rick, Ron (Colleen) and Rochelle; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; niece Debby (Leon) and nephew Kevin (Bekkie); sister-in-law Karen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 3 siblings and a niece and nephew. A special thank you to her caregivers at Senior Star, Unity Point Hospice and special primary doctor.