Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith A. Willhite
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Judith A Willhite

June 25, 1937-March 12, 2021

Judith A Willhite, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12th, 2021, at home.

Services are Thursday March 18th, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf Iowa at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service time. Cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be made to the church in Judy's name.

Judy was born June 25th, 1937, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Alphonse and Rena Peiffer. She married Harold Willhite December 2, 1983.

She entered the convent in 1955 and served our Lord for over 27 years. She then was a nursing assistant for the Kahl home, where she retired.

She dearly loved her family, extended family and friends. She loved crocheting, and donated many items for charity. She loved her many travels, puzzles and making palms for the church.

Judy, a woman of loving, dedicated faith, and her memory will be honored by her children, Rick, Ron (Colleen) and Rochelle; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; niece Debby (Leon) and nephew Kevin (Bekkie); sister-in-law Karen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 3 siblings and a niece and nephew. A special thank you to her caregivers at Senior Star, Unity Point Hospice and special primary doctor.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
Mar
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Judy was a dear and faithful friend for many years. We met while working together at a Davenport nursing facility. Judy was an excellent nurse who had kindness and compassion not only for the residents at the nursing home but also for those with whom she worked especially for the nursing assistants who worked at her direction, If anyone ever was an example of being a Christian, it was Judy. Her friendship was truly a gift from God. I know she rests in His arms in heaven.
Donna
April 12, 2021
What a Fine Lady Judy was. I got to know her when she Married Harold. She will be missed in this world for sure. But welcomed in the next. R.I.P Judy.
Chuck Thompson
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss Rick. Prayers for you and your family.
Roger & Dee Johnson
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results