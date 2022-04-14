Judy Mae Claussen

September 13, 1949-April 11, 2022

WALCOTT-Judy Mae Claussen, age 72, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Westwing Place, DeWitt. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in Maysville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Walcott American Legion. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Judy was born on September 13, 1949, the daughter of Warren and Mary (Wilson) Friederichs. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1967. She later earned her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from St. Ambrose College.

Judy enjoyed working in many facets of agriculture and served as a former 4-H Leader. She worked for various companies, always working in the purchasing and accounting departments. Most recently, Judy worked as a Dietary Manager for several assisted living facilities, retiring in 2016. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and attending their sporting events and cattle shows. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and feeding her birds and squirrels. Judy was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Chiefs, and the ISU Cyclones. In her spare time, Judy treasured reading and was always interested in continuing her education.

Judy will be dearly missed by her four children, Christa (Matt) Wilson of Donahue, Chad (Brandi) Claussen of Stockton, Coy (Stephanie) Claussen of Walcott and Cara (Cody) Jensen of Plainfield; eight grandchildren, Coryn Wilson, Grady Claussen, Cale Jensen, Grant Wilson, Sawyer Claussen, Callie Jensen, Reagan Claussen and Kylie Claussen; and one brother, Dean (Debora) Friederichs of Walcott.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Mary Friederichs.