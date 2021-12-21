Menu
Judy M. Conger
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Judy M. Conger

November 11, 1944-December 17, 2021

Judy M. Conger, 77, of Davenport passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center Davenport. There will be an hour of visitation prior to a 12:00pm funeral service Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family. For a full obituary and online condolences visit www.rungemortuary.com.

Judy was born November 11, 1944 in Davenport to Manford & Marie Katherine (Thorington) Durham. She was united in marriage to Richard Long April 5, 1964, he preceded her in death in 1990. She then married Marvin Conger on April 1, 2000.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
11:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Dec
22
Funeral
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
