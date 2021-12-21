Judy M. Conger

November 11, 1944-December 17, 2021

Judy M. Conger, 77, of Davenport passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center Davenport. There will be an hour of visitation prior to a 12:00pm funeral service Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family. For a full obituary and online condolences visit www.rungemortuary.com.

Judy was born November 11, 1944 in Davenport to Manford & Marie Katherine (Thorington) Durham. She was united in marriage to Richard Long April 5, 1964, he preceded her in death in 1990. She then married Marvin Conger on April 1, 2000.