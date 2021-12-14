Judy G. Martin

December 26, 1943-December 10, 2021

Judy G Martin, 77, of Silvis, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or the Riverview Free Will Baptist Church, 820 18th St, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Judy was born on December 26, 1943, in Guin, AL, the daughter of Otis and Vertha Mae (Stowe) Adams. She married Pastor Charles "Wayne" Martin on August 19, 1959, in Marion County, AL. Judy was very active in her church, Riverview Free Will Baptist, Bettendorf, IA. She loved being a hairstylist and making trips to Von Maur to shop. What Judy enjoyed most was spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; children, Tammy (Tom) Hamerlinck, Chuck (Kelli) Martin; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Brokaw, Samantha (Juno) Martin; great grandchildren, Jase Brokaw, Neela Brokaw; step-grandchildren, Darrick (Jessica) Hamerlinck, Tyler Hamerlinck, Daniel (Debby) Branaugh; sister, Pam (Jim) Provorse; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and two sisters.

