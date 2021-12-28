Julia A. Morrison

December 15, 1939-December 23, 2021

Julia "Julie/Judy" A. Morrison, 82, of Blue Grass, IA passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per her request private services have been held. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the Blue Grass Fire Department.

Julia was born on December 15, 1939 in Moline, Illinois to Robert and Mariam Heyvaert. She worked at the United States Post Office for Rock Island, Illinois and for Blue Grass, Iowa for many years. Julia was united in marriage to Ronald Morrison on January 25, 1958; he passed away in May. Julia was a member of the Blue Grass American Legion. She was an avid bowler and loved to play cards. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Tammy Beatty, Ronald (Tina) Morrison, Jr., and Gary (Ronda) Morrison; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings Frank Heyvaert and Pamela (Kenny) Ralfs. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and a brother.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.