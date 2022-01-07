Julianne "Julie" Heilman (nee Curran)

January 1, 1931-January 5, 2022

Julianne "Julie" Heilman (nee Curran), age 91, passed away peacefully at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Prior to moving to St. Patrick's Residence this past fall, Julie was a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL since March 2016, when she relocated back to the area after having lived in Bettendorf, IA for the past 47 years.

Julie was born on January 1, 1931 in Dixon, IL, she was the youngest of three children to Harold and Anne Curran (nee Fielding). She was baptized at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon, IL where her family lived until she was 7, when the family moved to Sterling, IL. During her freshmen year of high school, the family moved to Freeport, IL where Julie attended Acquin Catholic High School, graduating in 1948. In 1950, she moved with her family to Joliet, IL.

Julie was employed by Commonwealth Edison from 1950 to 1968, where she worked in the Personnel Department. She and her co-worker scanned resumes where her co-worker was allocated the resumes of the men over 50, while Julie was allocated the resumes of the men under 50. Julie met the young bachelor John B. Heilman, Jr. while working and there was immediate electricity between the two. She married John at The Cathedral Church of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet, IL on August 10, 1968.

Referred to as "The Hat Lady" by those who saw her, Julie was an avid fan of wearing the complete ensemble --- from her head (her hat) to her toes (her shoes), including her skirt and blouse and jewelry, she was a complete match. She enjoyed looking her best wherever she went.

Julie was a long-time volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Davenport, IA (currently known as Genesis West after the merger with St. Luke's), where she worked diligently clocking over 18,000 hours. Julie had various responsibilities at Mercy Hospital over the years, including flower delivery, information desk, gift shop and many, many more. Julie was the President of the Women's Auxiliary for two one-year terms. Besides volunteering, she also spent many hours in the gift shop doing what she did best -- shopping.

Throughout her time in Bettendorf, Julie was an active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She had an interesting approach to attending the Catholic mass. Julianne went daily Monday through Friday, twice on Saturday, but as the song goes "never on a Sunday, a Sunday, a Sunday, cause that's my day of rest".

For nearly 15 years, Julie served as a crossing guard for the Bettendorf Public Schools. She assisted kindergarteners through fifth graders attending Herbert Hoover Elementary School as they crossed South Hampton in the lovely fall and spring days, as well as the cold, snowy and icy days of winter.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, John B. Heilman, Jr. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene (the late Germaine) and Richard (the late Priscilla), and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Frederich (the late John). She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Anne Curran.

Julie is survived by twelve nieces and nephews (and their spouses), as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. Interstates 80 and 88 were frequented by the Heilman couple, as Julianne and John never missed a family event. Their commitment to their nieces and nephews was exemplary. They attended countless Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations, Wedding, Birthdays and much more.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 612 Highland Ave., Dixon, IL 61021, (815) 284-7719, with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 AM.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf, IA 52722, (563) 332-7910, https://www.sjvbett.org/.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.