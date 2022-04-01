Menu
Julie J. Levetzow
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Julie J. Levetzow

October 23, 1947-March 30, 2022

LONG GROVE-Julie J. Levetzow, 74, of Long Grove, IA passed away unexpectedly in her home Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 3, from 11-1 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Julie was born the daughter of Ernest and Hazel (Chaon) Kaffenberger on October 23, 1947 in Davenport, IA. She was a graduate of West High School class of 1965. After high school she worked as a food truck operator at the Rock Island Arsenal as well as a waitress at the Davenport Moose Lodge. Julie retired from the Davenport School District as a bus driver after 30+ years of service. In 2004, she met the love of her life, Raymond Torres with whom she made a home with and loved dearly.

In her younger years, Julie broke young horses. Throughout her life she kept her passion for horseback riding. She also loved to watch Golden Girls and Dr. Pols, which she would watch endless hours of. Julie also loved holiday celebrations with her family.

Those celebrating her life include her children, Lisa (Dwight) Hargrove, Ted (Karina) Jacobs and Mary (Bryon) Fjelstad; soul mate and companion, Ray Torres; sisters, Jane (Jan) Schwartzhoff and Susan (Lynn) Heithoff; brother, Ernest (Lou Ann) Kaffenberger; grandchildren: T.J. (Brittani) Woods, Brett (Jade) Woods, Desirae Ducksworth, Gabriel Jacobs and Bella Mia Jacobs; along with 4 great grandchildren and numerous extended family who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Wendell Kaffenberger.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
