ROSEVILLE-Julie Lynda Pinter, age 79, of Roseville, MN, passed away Tuesday, January, 26, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St Paul, MN. Julie was born in Faith, SD as Judy Rae Peck on October 10, 1941 and adopted in 1944 by Peter D. and Juliette Monzel of Webster, SD where she grew up and graduated from Webster High School in 1958. While visiting family in Buffalo, NY, she met her husband, John. They were married in St Otto's Church in Webster on April 4, 1964 and resided in the Buffalo/Hamburg area until 1977. After living in Watertown, SD for 4 years, they settled in Roseville, MN until her passing after 57 years of a wonderful partnership of love and life. Julie is preceded in death by her biological parents, Marie Elizabeth & William F. Peck; biological siblings, Virginia, Molly, Bette, Marge, John, Darlene, Carl, Bill, Doug, & Baby Geraldine, all born and raised in Faith and later Sturgis, SD; adoptive parents, Peter D. & Juliette Monzel of Webster; and adoptive brother, Peter John also of Webster. Julie is survived by her husband, John; biological siblings, Jenny King of Patterson, CA & Robert of Summit, SD; and numerous nephews and nieces. Private funeral service were held on Wednesday, June 16 at 1:00PM. Interment at Bear Butte Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. Kincaid Funeral Home of Sturgis will provide services. Julie would best describe the moment with the following words by Brandy Clark: Remember me beautiful, Remember me young. Remember me smiling, my face towards the sun. Remember me happy, when you remember what was. But most of all, remember my love. "It has been a beautiful and awesome journey. My Julie, Heaven's Judy, I miss you and I love you both."-John, your Love.

