Julie Walker (Kingsley) Harrington

April 19, 1957-October 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Julie Walker (Kingsley) Harrington unexpectedly passed away of natural causes on October 6, 2020.

Per Julie's wishes, cremation will take place and due to the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will occur at a future date.

Julie was born on April 19, 1957, the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Walker of Davenport. Julie called Davenport home for most of her life and graduated from Davenport West High School in 1975. She studied at St. Ambrose University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in business administration.

Julie is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Martha Otwell, of Dallas, Texas and her daughter and son-in-law, Shawnee and James Pepper, as well as her two grandsons, Brody and Nathan Pepper, all of Erie, Colorado.

Julie truly enjoyed life, had a genuine soul, and loved fiercely. Nothing brought more joy to Julie than her daughter and grandsons. Shawnee was indeed the light of her life, and Julie was so proud to be her mother.

As an empty-nester, Julie relocated to Florida and settled in Marathon. There she met Gerald Harrington II and they married on October 18, 2008 in Davenport. Julie and Jerry were blessed with several happy years together, until his passing in October 2013 . Julie returned home to Davenport in the spring of 2014 to care for her loving father and be closer to her life-long friends.

Julie was a friend to all she met and will be deeply missed by so many. Preceding her in death were her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Walker, and her husband, Gerald Harrington II.

The family welcomes memories be shared at CremationQC.com. A memoarial fund has been established and any donations would go towards her grandson's collegs education.