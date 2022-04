Julie Wing

April 19, 2022

DEWITT-Julie Wing, 61, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center-East in Davenport.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the church. Burial will follow at Elvira Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.