June H. Harmsen

June 6, 1922-November 10, 2020

June H. Harmsen, 98, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per her wish private graveside services were held at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House

June Hulda Boldt was born June 6, 1922 in Stockton, IA, a daughter of Emil and Mary Luella (Winfield) Boldt. The years on the family farm began her love for animals. She was a graduate of the former Browns Business College.

She was united in marriage to Raymond Harmsen on March 30, 1946 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2001.

June had worked for Oscar Mayer for forty years prior to her retirement.

She was a multi-instrumentalist and played in a bluegrass band. She was also a member of the Polka Club, German-American Cultural Center, Walcott Legion, Davenport Moose, and the Arizona Elks.

June and Ray enjoyed travelling extensively. They visited thirteen countries as well as travelling around the USA in their RV.

Those left to honor her memory include an extended family and many friends.

In addition to her husband, June was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Lou Bangert and brother Henry Boldt.