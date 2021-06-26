Menu
Justina A. "Tina" Masters
1930 - 2021
Justina A. "Tina" Masters

February 10, 1930-June 24, 2021

BETTENDORF-Justina A. "Tina" Masters, 91, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.

A celebration of life will be announced in the near future.

Justina Ann Howansky was born February 10, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Survivors include children, Robert (Marilyn) Masters, Michael Thomas Masters, Richard Masters, Linda Masters, and Chris (Tony) Podlashes; grandchildren, Steven (Tamara Ko) Masters, Meredith Masters, and Emily Podlashes, and Ryan Podlashes; and sister, Sandy (Ron) Zaluska. Tina was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Masters, parents, Michael (step-mother Antoinette) Howansky and Anna Howansky; and sister, Elaine Ray.

Full obituary at CremationQC.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 26, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.