Karen Gottsche
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Karen Gottsche

March 23, 1946-June 1, 2021

WALCOTT-Karen Gottsche, 75, of Walcott, IA passed from this world on 6/1/2021. She is survived by two sons, Gregory and Jeffrey, 3 grandchildren: Caleigh, Christian, Jaydan; 2 great-grandchildren: Braydan and Genevieve, Aunt Marlene Mullins and a special dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by parents, Lester & Elvira Mehrens, brothers Gary and Darold. She loved to read.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Blue Grass, Iowa where she was a very active member. Services will be held at the church Saturday June 12th. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00, Celebration of Life at 11:00 followed by a luncheon at 12:00.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Blue Grass, IA
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Blue Grass, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Karen´s passing. Back in the "old days" when Karen would visit back home, she and I would take our moms, Elvira and Verna, to Hickory Grove Gardens for lunch and catch up on Mehrens family news complete with pictures of kids and grandkids. She loved her family. Sending sympathy to her extended family. Marilyn Farley
Marilyn Jugenheimer Farley
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss! God Bless! Prayers to your families!
Alice Geurink Crawford
Friend
June 7, 2021
Greg, Jeff and families, My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom, grandmother and great-grandmother we know now Karen's suffering has ended. God is looking over the Mehrens' who have gone before her. God Bless!!
Aunt Carmella
June 6, 2021
