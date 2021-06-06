Karen Gottsche

March 23, 1946-June 1, 2021

WALCOTT-Karen Gottsche, 75, of Walcott, IA passed from this world on 6/1/2021. She is survived by two sons, Gregory and Jeffrey, 3 grandchildren: Caleigh, Christian, Jaydan; 2 great-grandchildren: Braydan and Genevieve, Aunt Marlene Mullins and a special dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by parents, Lester & Elvira Mehrens, brothers Gary and Darold. She loved to read.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Blue Grass, Iowa where she was a very active member. Services will be held at the church Saturday June 12th. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00, Celebration of Life at 11:00 followed by a luncheon at 12:00.