Karen S Muetzel

May 11, 1952-April 3, 2022

ELDRIDGE-On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Karen Muetzel of Eldridge, IA, a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Karen was born on May 11, 1952, to Robert and Marilyn (Collins) Muetzel. Karen was retired from North Scott Junior High, where she worked as a secretary for 30+ years. She loved interacting with the students and staff each day, even while supervising lunch detention. Karen also worked at JC Penny's as a part-time sales associate and full-time customer. Karen enjoyed listening to music, talking with loved ones and spending time with her friends and neighbors, who were exceptionally kind and caring. She was cheerful, loved to laugh, and had a strong faith in the Lord.

Karen is survived by her son, Josh (Sonya) Frieden; grandchildren, Madelyn, Sebastian, Dalton, Anderson, Julia; sister Diane Coons; nieces and nephew, Kathy (Andy) Weddle, Sherry Straw, Todd (Sandi) Straw. She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Jeremy and Travis Frieden.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house for family and friends on Sunday April 24th from 2-5pm at the Long Grove Community Center. Memorial donations can be made to OHL Strong by contacting [email protected]

