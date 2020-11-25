Karen Rae Kistler

December 12, 1954-November 2, 2020

We have lost the matriarch of our family, Karen Rae Kistler, 65, during the early morning hours of November 2nd, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. God called her home too soon, you will always be in our hearts and minds.

Born on December 12, 1954 in Fairbury, Illinois as Karen Rae Trowbridge, daughter of Floyd and Donna Trowbridge, sister of Dennis Trowbridge.

She married her soulmate, Larry Kistler, on November 19th, 1971 and created a loving family full of joy and laughter. She always took anyone under her wing that needed a mother. Her passions were sewing, knitting, taking care of her cats and dogs, and above all spoiling her grandchildren and great-grand child, all of whom held the keys to her heart. She volunteered at the West End Alano Club with her husband.

Survived by her loving husband, Larry Kistler; sons she adored, Darin and Jason Kistler; niece she loved like a daughter, Jennifer Trowbridge; her cherished grandchildren, Cody and Jenna Kistler, Dominic Kistler, Jaden Kistler; and only great-grandchild, Aria Kistler; caring bother, Dennis Trowbridge; exceptional nephew, Eric Trowbridge; and many other extended family members she held so dear. Predeceased by Floyd and Donna Trowbridge.

Her Memorial will be held on Saturday the 28th of November, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the West End Alano Club located at 2603 Rockingham Road Davenport, Iowa 52802. Her urn will be placed in the family vault which lies beside her other family members in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the West End Alano Club.

We were not ready to say Good-Bye.