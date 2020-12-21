Menu
Karen Jean Tarchinski
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Karen Jean Tarchinski

February 6, 1945-December 18, 2020

MCCAUSLAND-Karen Jean Tarchinski, 75, of McCausland, formerly of Eldridge, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Face masks will be required and social distancing adhered to when attending the services. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to McCausland Fire Department or McCausland Parks and Recreation.

Karen was born February 6, 1945 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of James and Marjorie (Veith) Barnet. She married John Charles Tarchinski, December 28, 1974. He preceded her in death, September 23, 2004.

For the majority of her career, Karen managed the Tick Tock Restaurant during the day shift. She loved visiting with her family and friends, and loved her spoiled rotten dog, Chloe.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Darci (Jon) Graham of McCausland, Anthony "Tony" Bruckman of Keosauqua, Iowa, and Tina (Wayne) Webster of Wilmington, Illinois; grandchildren, Amber (Brian) Drumm, Kahley McBride, Joshua Graham, Hunter (Kelly) Bruckman, Maggie (Mark) Phillips, Julia Bruckman, Clayton Bruckman, Riley Bruckman, Tanner Bruckman, Cassie (Steve Greser) Anderson Gold, Cody (Danielle) Anderson, Whitney (Zackary) Bansner, Lisa (Jay) Webster Wiegel, and Adam (Jayne) Webster; great-grandchildren, Cora, Hallie, LeLand, Izebella, Marlee, Kason, Ryder, Ella, Jace, Stella, Adelyn, Darla, Landon, Hudson, Kaelyn, Lauren, Oliviah, Elliott, Lillian, Liam, and Holden; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Box and Elizabeth "Becky" (Jerry) DeMartelaere; brothers, Thomas (Vanita) Barnet, Anthony (Rose) Barnet, David (Linda) Barnet, and Michael Barnet; many nieces and nephews and their families; and a special friend and caregiver, Lynn Petersen.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Fletcher and Alice Ludwig.

Online condolences may be made to Karen's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to Karen´s family. I was an owner of the Tick Tock during part of the period Karen was manager. Karen was a very nice and special person. May she Rest In Peace.
Henry Hemmen
December 23, 2020
