Katharine E. Schramm

October 1, 1940-December 15, 2020

BETTENDORF-Katharine E. Schramm, 80, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Bettendorf Health Care Center.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation at give.ccf.org

The former Katharine Elizabeth Kirk was born October 1, 1940, in Newark, Ohio, to Floyd and Rachel (Wagner) Kirk. She married James Schramm on October 1, 1962, at McClellan Air Force Base, Sacramento, California.

Katharine graduated from Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing Zanesville, Ohio in September 1961. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from John Deere PDC as an Occupational Health Nurse.

Katharine was an avid fan of The Ohio State University and TBDBITL (GO BUCKS!) and the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed attending Indians baseball games whenever possible (GO TRIBE!) Katharine was an avid collector of Hummelware and enjoyed participating in Civil War reenactments.

Katharine is survived by her husband of 58 years, James; two children, Erin Schramm and her fiancée Steven Charles of Thornville, Ohio, and Matthew Schramm and his wife Lynn of Geneseo, Illinois; and a granddaughter, Carya Schramm.

Katharine was proceeded in death by her parents Floyd and Rachel Kirk and her brother Jim Kirk. She is survived by her dog Bif, and several grand-dogs and grand-cats.

