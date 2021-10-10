Katherine (Kathi) S. Hartwig

June 7, 1953-October 4, 2021

Katherine (Kathi) S. Hartwig, was called to heaven by the Lord at OSF Health St. Francis, Peoria, IL on Monday October 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 14th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to encourage attendees to wear a mask to protect unvaccinated children.

Katherine was born June 7, 1953 in Spokane, Washington to Bennie and Norma (Pyle) Lewis. As a child, Kathi loved to swim. She learned to cook and sew from her grandmother. She grew up in Nevada, Iowa and enjoyed fishing and life guarding during the summer months. After graduating high school in Nevada, Iowa, Kathi became a Nurse earning her degree from Mercy in Des Moines and worked for a number of years for Mercy Hospital (Genesis) in Davenport, Iowa.

Kathi led a difficult life with many physical and mental health challenges over the years. Kathi was able to survive long enough to find some closer with family and passed away in peace. Despite her troubled experience on this earth, she remained faithful, like a child, trusting her Lord. And, in the end, God kept his promise and welcomed her into his arms at last.

Kathi loved her children, Allen Hartwig and Amanda (Darren) Hess, and her grandchildren, Elsie Hartwig and Holden Hess. When her health permitted, she loved spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bennie and Norma Jean Lewis.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the SAMHSA at 1-800-622-HELP. In lieu of flowers the family asks those who are able, honor Kathi and her life by becoming a volunteer blood donor.