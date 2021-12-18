Katherine M. "Kay" Stark Wolber

April 10, 1934-December 14, 2021

Katherine M. "Kay" Stark Wolber, 87, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 10:15 a.m. Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, Rock Island, where she was a member.

The former Katherine Marie Jones was born April 10, 1934, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Dallas and Nanny (Eperson) Jones. She married Bill J. Stark on July 6, 1952, in Rock Island. He died August 13, 2001. She later married Marvin R. Wolber in 2011 and he died August 10, 2018.

Kay started working at First National Bank as a teller and worked her way up to Vice-President and Branch Manager, retiring from the now Wells-Fargo around 1989.

She was an active member of First Church of the Nazarene in Rock Island for many years, at different times serving as secretary and treasurer of the church. She also gave a lot of her time to volunteer work. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kay is survived by three children, Brenda (Ronald) Hyson of Plano, Texas, Joleen (John) Dierickx of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Steven (Deb) Stark of Rock Hill, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Philip) Graves, Jessica (Travis) Myers, Joshua (Diana) Dierickx, Joy (Jimmy) Guffy, Kelsey (Daniel) Dupree, and Sherah (Ryan) Rice; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, four sisters and one brother.

