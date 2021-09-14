Menu
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burke
ABOUT
Assumption High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burke

October 25, 1957-September 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian burial for Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burke, 63, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m., Friday September 17, 2021, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport IA. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking on the link at the bottom. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport IA. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport IA. Kathy passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf IA, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born on October 25, 1957, to Michael & Donna Jasper in Davenport, IA. She was the oldest of their 7 children.

Kathy attended Assumption High School and Stewarts Beauty Academy. She was a hairstylist in Davenport, IA. Her greatest joy came in raising her 3 daughters and 2 grandchildren. Kathy enjoyed flowers, working in her gardens and was an avid knitter. Kathy had her nails done weekly and didn't leave her house without her lashes. Kathy loved entertaining family and friends; she hosted many gatherings in their home over the years. Kathy loved wintering in Fort Myers Beach FL and spending countless hours in the sun.

Kathy married Randy Burke her high school sweetheart on May 31, 1980. They raised their 3 children Ally (Amanda), Amber, Abbey and grandchildren Jasper Burke and Harper Burke. Also surviving, mother, Donna Jasper, siblings include Stephanie (Jon) Delleman, Laura (Gino) Ward, Thomas (Tracey) Jasper, Judy (Tim) Otting, Margaret (Steve) Hicks and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her brother David, father Michael, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kathy was diagnosed in May 2021 with a grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumor. She received her treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for the future establishment of "Kathy's House" in Rochester MN at [email protected] The house will provide a haven of hope for individuals and their families receiving medical treatment.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I recall Kathy being a loving person who enjoyed laughter. She will be missed.
Jean Barnes Mears
School
September 15, 2021
Rudy's Tacos East Village
September 15, 2021
Judy and family, there are no words to comfort your broken hearts, but I offer my tears mingled with yours for the great pain that comes with your loss. You are not alone in your grief. xxoo
DeAnna Ganz
September 15, 2021
Randy and family, we are so sorry to read of the passing of Kathy. Our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Larry & Sherri Klasi
September 15, 2021
We had the pleasure of meeting Kathy and had good times. You will be missed.
Jim & Mary Jones
Friend
September 14, 2021
