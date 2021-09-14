Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burke

October 25, 1957-September 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian burial for Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burke, 63, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m., Friday September 17, 2021, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport IA. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking on the link at the bottom. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport IA. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport IA. Kathy passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf IA, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born on October 25, 1957, to Michael & Donna Jasper in Davenport, IA. She was the oldest of their 7 children.

Kathy attended Assumption High School and Stewarts Beauty Academy. She was a hairstylist in Davenport, IA. Her greatest joy came in raising her 3 daughters and 2 grandchildren. Kathy enjoyed flowers, working in her gardens and was an avid knitter. Kathy had her nails done weekly and didn't leave her house without her lashes. Kathy loved entertaining family and friends; she hosted many gatherings in their home over the years. Kathy loved wintering in Fort Myers Beach FL and spending countless hours in the sun.

Kathy married Randy Burke her high school sweetheart on May 31, 1980. They raised their 3 children Ally (Amanda), Amber, Abbey and grandchildren Jasper Burke and Harper Burke. Also surviving, mother, Donna Jasper, siblings include Stephanie (Jon) Delleman, Laura (Gino) Ward, Thomas (Tracey) Jasper, Judy (Tim) Otting, Margaret (Steve) Hicks and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her brother David, father Michael, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kathy was diagnosed in May 2021 with a grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumor. She received her treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for the future establishment of "Kathy's House" in Rochester MN at [email protected] The house will provide a haven of hope for individuals and their families receiving medical treatment.