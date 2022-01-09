Kathleen M. Crowley

April 28, 1961-January 3, 2022

DAVENPORT-Kathleen M. Crowley, 60, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus surrounded by family. Due to the current health crisis, a private family funeral Mass will take place. It can be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 by visiting Kathy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center.

Kathleen Marla Crowley was born April 28, 1961 in Davenport, the daughter of Dr. Paul and Marian W. (Devane) Crowley. Kathy was a client and resident of Handicapped Development Center where she was happy and proud of the work she did.

Kathy spread joy and kindness and loved to color pictures of flowers and butterflies to give away to family and friends. She would routinely pray for those whom she thought needed the Lord's comfort, care, and mercy. You never knew what was going to come out of her mouth, often it was expository poetry with kind words, but she was also very opinionated! Kathy loved to travel especially if that meant she could spend time with her siblings and nieces and nephews. She also loved the time she spent at Camp Courageous.

Those left to honor her memory are her siblings: Celeste Crowley, Springfield, Illinois, Dr. Paul (Ruth) Crowley, Wooster, Ohio, Veronica (David) Swift, Davenport, Anthony (Jennifer) Crowley, Michael (Maureen) Crowley, all of Davenport, Martha (Patrick) Gude, Lake Lotawana, Missouri, and John (Dianne) Crowley, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents. May they rest in peace.