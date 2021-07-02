Kathleen L. Kulaga

January 13, 1928-July 1, 2021

BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen L. Kulaga, 93, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family. Kathleen passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at ManorCare Utica Ridge, surrounded by her family.

Kathleen Lucile Callery was born January 13, 1928 in Princeville, Illinois, a daughter of James Leo and Pearl (Ross) Callery. She married Thadeus "Ted" Kulaga October 22, 1949 in Princeville. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. Ted preceded Kathleen in death May 5, 2016.

Kathleen worked in the Catalog Sales Department for Sears, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Kathleen cherished spending time with and taking care of her family.

Those left to honor Kathleen's memory include her children: Jim (Debi) Kulaga of Carmel, Indiana, Eileen Thomson of Littleton, Colorado, Tom Kulaga of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Joe Kulaga of San Jose, California, Bob (Dawn) Kulaga of Marion, Indiana, and Mary Ann (Shane) Arnott of Stevensville, Montana; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a brother, Gene Callery of Dunlap, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; grandson, Conner; and siblings, Dorothy McMullen, Mary Witting, Bernice Grownewald, and Joe Callery.

