Kathleen Ida Scherz

October 31, 1937-June 1, 2021

Kathleen Ida Scherz, 83 yrs. of Bella Vista, AR passed away June 1, 2021. Born in Iowa City, IA 10/31/37 to Carl and Ella Johnson, Katie grew up in Peoria, IL. She met her husband Charles Scherz and were married in 1968. They were married 53 years in May.

Katie's love was singing. She traveled the States competing in barbershop quartets and choruses or just to watch the competitions. She didn't know a stranger and the other singing lovers were like family to her. In 1970 and 1973 her quartet reigned as International Harmony Inc. queens. It was the honor of her life.

They moved to Bella Vista, AR in 1995. She loved making crafts and was incredible at crocheting making a once in a lifetime Lord's Supper which took an expert to follow the intricate pattern.

She is preceded in death by her sister Janice Johnson and brother Bernard Barth.

Katie is survived by her husband Charles Scherz of Bella Vista, AR, daughters Vicki Leetch (David) of Siloam Springs, AR, Valerie Eliason (Steven) of Bloomington MN, stepson Gale Scherz (Karen) of Avon, IN, stepdaughter Cheryl Serrano (Scott) of Eldridge, IA, grandchildren Levi, Kate, Eden and Kion Leetch; Myles and Cohen Johnson; Sophie and Bella Serrano; niece Terry Czigan (Paul) of Kissimmee, FL; and her very loved dog Gracie.