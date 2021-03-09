Kathleen (Kathy) Rae Shannon

CLINTON-Kathleen (Kathy) Rae Shannon, 78, of Clinton, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. She left us peacefully after battling many health issues for the past seven months. A visitation will be held at Pape Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A service will be held at Pape Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 12th and burial will directly follow at Miles Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Kathy grew up in Miles, Iowa. In her early years, you could find her working at their family business, Yates and Kuhl Grocery Store. During her high school years, she attended Miles High School where she was involved in choir, band, and basketball. She was also elected to participate in the American Legion Girls State. She graduated in 1960, and then attended UNI. After that, she worked at Northwestern Bell for many years. During that time, she met her husband, Mike Shannon, and they married in 1966. During her married life, she had many jobs including, Kline's Department Store and Wildwood Farms. She, being the forever salesperson, finished her working career demoing products for Wal-Mart. She spent her retirement years planning and traveling to a variety of places with family and friends including Maui, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and wherever else her children and grandchildren took her. Other than traveling, Kathy enjoyed watching golf, any football team with cute quarterbacks, and many other sports, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also loved cooking, sewing, thrifting, gardening, and cocktail hours on days that end in Y. Although she enjoyed these things, her greatest joy was following the athletics and school activities of her five grandchildren. Sometimes that was a full time job in itself.

Kathy is survived by her two loving and caring children, Roberta (Keith) Hollman of Osceola, Wisconsin and Daniel (Nicki) Shannon of Clinton, Iowa and their children Casey, Molly and Cole Shannon and Makena and Carson Hollman. Kathy is also survived by her brother Phil (Barb) Kuhl, and sisters, Mary Tietjens, Julie (Denny) Streets, Jan Kuhl, Diane Kuhl, and Patrice (Marc Ramsey) Kuhl. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Shannon, her parents Ray and Sally Kuhl, and two special nephews, Tim Yates Heggen and David Kuhl. A memorial fund has been set up through the Timothy Yates Heggen Humanitarian Foundation in Mike and Kathy Shannon's honor. Donations, along with condolences, cards, and memorials can be sent to the Shannon Family at 1016 Crescent Drive, Clinton, IA 52732.

Our family wants to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff and CNA'S at the various skilled care facilities and hospitals that took such wonderful care of her. We especially want to recognize how grateful we are to the staff at Clarissa Cook Hospice House for the passionate and loving care they extended to all of us in the final days of her life. Their level of care was priceless to our family.