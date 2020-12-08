Kathleen Stromer

July 31, 1947 - December 6, 2020

Moline - Kathleen Stromer, 73, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. A gathering to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a local humane society.

Kathleen was born July 31, 1947, in Moline, to Herbert Leroy and Melba (McCann) Stromer. She was a contract specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years. She was an avid animal lover, and loved shopping with her daughter.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Angela Stromer; and three nieces and their spouses, Patricia Page and Janet and Rick Serre, all of Moline, and Mary and Todd Petersen of East Moline; and their families.

Kathleen's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.