Kathleen Stromer
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Kathleen Stromer

July 31, 1947 - December 6, 2020

Moline - Kathleen Stromer, 73, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. A gathering to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a local humane society.

Kathleen was born July 31, 1947, in Moline, to Herbert Leroy and Melba (McCann) Stromer. She was a contract specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years. She was an avid animal lover, and loved shopping with her daughter.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Angela Stromer; and three nieces and their spouses, Patricia Page and Janet and Rick Serre, all of Moline, and Mary and Todd Petersen of East Moline; and their families.

Kathleen's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. Kay will be in our hearts and memories forever. She was a wonderful friend and I will miss her dearly. Our love and deepest sympathies to you and your family
Trisha Raetz
December 10, 2020
To all of the loved ones in Kay's family. Blessings and peace to all. Kay was a long time family friend who shared fellowship in Epsilon Sigma Alpha many years ago when we enjoyed doing events for St. Judes Children's Hospital. Her heart always remained doing for others.
Barbara Atkinson
December 8, 2020
