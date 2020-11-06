Kathryn Ann Burkhead

June 23, 1989-November 1, 2020

DONAHUE-Kathryn Ann Burkhead, 31, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 of injuries as a result of a car accident. There will be private family services at a later date.

Kathryn Ann Burkhead was born on June 23, 1989 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter Donald and Pamela (Glanz) Burkhead.

Survivors include her son, Carter Wayne Wohmack of DeWitt, Iowa; her father, Donald Burkhead of Donahue; her step-mother, Wendy Burkhead of DeWitt; her step-sisters, Ashley Waeyaert of Moline and Abbree Van Winkle of Donahue; her step-brother, Luke Smith of Davenport; her uncles, John Burkhead and Jimmy Burkhead; and her aunts, Regena Markum and Mary Burkhead.

