Kathryn Mentzer Hirst

January 1, 1943-March 22, 2021

DAVENPORT-Kathryn Mentzer Hirst, 78, of Davenport passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Clarrisa Cook House.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 30, at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Visitation will be at church prior to mass from 9:00AM – 10:30AM. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarrisa Cook House, Bettendorf.

Kathy was born January 1, 1943, in Wheatland, Iowa, to Howard and Mercedes (Miller) Mentzer. She married Terrence Hirst on February 8th, 1964 in Davenport, Iowa.

Kathy graduated from Assumption High School in 1961 and achieved a Bachelor of Arts from Marycrest College in 1976. She began work at the Rock Island Arsenal in 1982 where she worked as an accountant for DFAS and from where she retired in 2011 after 29 years of service.

Kathy's greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Each visit always included a hug and an "I love you". She looked forward to her nightly calls with her sister Sue. She was an amazing cook and always shared her favorite family recipes. She enjoyed spending time with longtime friends from card club.

Kathy was a women of Christian faith and always acted with kindness and made everyone feel welcome. She was selfless and could always be counted upon to help those in need.

Those left to honor her memory include her children; Matt Hirst, Chris (Brenda) Hirst, Tim (Theresa) Hirst, and Michelle Hirst, Clinton; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Susan Cusack, and a brother, Howard (Linda) Mentzer; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Benjamin Matthew Hirst and her parents.

