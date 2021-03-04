Kathryn E. Kipp

July 21, 1946-February 26, 2021

FOLEY, AL-Kathryn E. Kipp of Foley, AL, passed after a brief battle with Cancer. Born 1946 in Calamus, IA to Keith and Arlene Staggs. Survived by Husband Terry L. Kipp, children Shelly (Lyle) Plowman, Joe (LaRae) Norris, Lisa (Jim) Austin; Grandchildren Carrie (Matt) Ketelsen, Brad (Lacey) Plowman, Don (Marya) Plowman, Randy (Kristen) Norris, Katie (Chase) Amerson; Great Grandchildren Chase, Marcus, Ava, Noah, Tyler, Aria, Luke, Lexi, Amelia, Charlotte; and beloved dog Tyson. Member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aux for over 30 years. Served Past Madam Aux State President in Iowa as well as Honorary Past State Aux President of Alabama.