Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn E. Kipp

Kathryn E. Kipp

July 21, 1946-February 26, 2021

FOLEY, AL-Kathryn E. Kipp of Foley, AL, passed after a brief battle with Cancer. Born 1946 in Calamus, IA to Keith and Arlene Staggs. Survived by Husband Terry L. Kipp, children Shelly (Lyle) Plowman, Joe (LaRae) Norris, Lisa (Jim) Austin; Grandchildren Carrie (Matt) Ketelsen, Brad (Lacey) Plowman, Don (Marya) Plowman, Randy (Kristen) Norris, Katie (Chase) Amerson; Great Grandchildren Chase, Marcus, Ava, Noah, Tyler, Aria, Luke, Lexi, Amelia, Charlotte; and beloved dog Tyson. Member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aux for over 30 years. Served Past Madam Aux State President in Iowa as well as Honorary Past State Aux President of Alabama.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May you know the warmth of thoughts that are with you and peace surrounding you , Fly High My Friend! Our Deepest sympathies to Terry your soul mate , and families .
Deb and Tim Heim
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results